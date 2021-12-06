Just in time for Christmas, Amazon is now offering theÂ NERF Star Wars Mandalorian Amban Phase Blaster forÂ $112.60 shipped. Typically fetching $126, youâ€™re looking at quite the rare discount on a unique gift idea or eye-catching addition to your collection. Marking the first sale of the year after being sold out for much of early 2021, todayâ€™s offer drops to the second-best price yet. Measuring over 50-inches long, this NERF blaster is about as impressive as they come with a design thatâ€™s straight out of The Mandalorian. It features plenty of authentic details from the series as well as blaster sound effects, accurate reloading mechanism, and more. Thatâ€™s of course alongside the actual NERF dart shooting action. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Clocking in at $40, going with this more affordable light-up Darksaber might be a better way to get the younger Star Wars fans on your list covered for the holidays. While itâ€™s not going to be quite as unique of a collectible for putting up on display, it is a bit more friendly on the wallet while featuring various sound effects and noises.

If youâ€™re looking for more of a stocking stuffer-type gift from The Mandalorian, we have you covered with a discount on Hasbroâ€™s 6.5-inch Baby Yoda figure. This one might not be quite as eye-catching to have on display in the collection, but it will surely make for a great gift to all of the Star Wars fans still on your list at $8.

NERF Mandalorian Amban Phase Blaster features:

This dart-firing blaster is meticulously detailed, capturing the look of the Amban Phase-pulse blaster seen in The Mandalorian live-action TV series on Disney+. The blaster measures 50.25 inches long (1.27 meters) and comes fully assembled in premium packaging, perfect for display.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!