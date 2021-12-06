Gift NERFâ€™s Mandalorian Blaster while itâ€™s on sale for the first time this year at $112

-
AmazonStar WarsNerf
$112

Just in time for Christmas, Amazon is now offering theÂ NERF Star Wars Mandalorian Amban Phase Blaster forÂ $112.60 shipped. Typically fetching $126, youâ€™re looking at quite the rare discount on a unique gift idea or eye-catching addition to your collection. Marking the first sale of the year after being sold out for much of early 2021, todayâ€™s offer drops to the second-best price yet. Measuring over 50-inches long, this NERF blaster is about as impressive as they come with a design thatâ€™s straight out of The Mandalorian. It features plenty of authentic details from the series as well as blaster sound effects, accurate reloading mechanism, and more. Thatâ€™s of course alongside the actual NERF dart shooting action. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Clocking in at $40, going with this more affordable light-up Darksaber might be a better way to get the younger Star Wars fans on your list covered for the holidays. While itâ€™s not going to be quite as unique of a collectible for putting up on display, it is a bit more friendly on the wallet while featuring various sound effects and noises.

If youâ€™re looking for more of a stocking stuffer-type gift from The Mandalorian, we have you covered with a discount on Hasbroâ€™s 6.5-inch Baby Yoda figure. This one might not be quite as eye-catching to have on display in the collection, but it will surely make for a great gift to all of the Star Wars fans still on your list at $8.

NERF Mandalorian Amban Phase Blaster features:

This dart-firing blaster is meticulously detailed, capturing the look of the Amban Phase-pulse blaster seen in The Mandalorian live-action TV series on Disney+. The blaster measures 50.25 inches long (1.27 meters) and comes fully assembled in premium packaging, perfect for display.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areasâ€¦

Star Wars

Nerf

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Razer unleashes Mandalorian Beskar controller for Xbox ...
Official Star Wars 11-inch Baby Yoda Plush now starts f...
Hasbroâ€™s 6.5-inch Baby Yoda Posable Action Figure...
[Update: Day 6] Count down to the holidays with LEGOâÂ€...
LEGO Cyber Monday sale discounts Star Wars, Marvel, muc...
LEGO Star Wars Phase 1 Clone Trooper and Rebel Hoth Acc...
LEGO officially showcases two upcoming Star Wars 2022 s...
LEGO officially unveils new 6,785-piece UCS AT-AT ahead...
Show More Comments