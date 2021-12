Just in time for Christmas, Amazon is now offering the NERF Star Wars Mandalorian Amban Phase Blaster for $112.60 shipped. Typically fetching $126, you’re looking at quite the rare discount on a unique gift idea or eye-catching addition to your collection. Marking the first sale of the year after being sold out for much of early 2021, today’s offer drops to the second-best price yet. Measuring over 50-inches long, this NERF blaster is about as impressive as they come with a design that’s straight out of The Mandalorian. It features plenty of authentic details from the series as well as blaster sound effects, accurate reloading mechanism, and more. That’s of course alongside the actual NERF dart shooting action. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Clocking in at $40, going with this more affordable light-up Darksaber might be a better way to get the younger Star Wars fans on your list covered for the holidays. While it’s not going to be quite as unique of a collectible for putting up on display, it is a bit more friendly on the wallet while featuring various sound effects and noises.

If you’re looking for more of a stocking stuffer-type gift from The Mandalorian, we have you covered with a discount on Hasbro’s 6.5-inch Baby Yoda figure. This one might not be quite as eye-catching to have on display in the collection, but it will surely make for a great gift to all of the Star Wars fans still on your list at $8.

NERF Mandalorian Amban Phase Blaster features:

This dart-firing blaster is meticulously detailed, capturing the look of the Amban Phase-pulse blaster seen in The Mandalorian live-action TV series on Disney+. The blaster measures 50.25 inches long (1.27 meters) and comes fully assembled in premium packaging, perfect for display.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!