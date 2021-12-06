Internet-famous reversible TeeTurtle plushies hit new Amazon lows from $10.50 (30% off)

Amazon is now offering a range of those popular TeeTurtle Original Reversible Plushies for $10.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $15, this is a solid 30% off the going rate, about $0.50 below our Black Friday mention, and the lowest we can find on the best-selling plushie that “has taken TikTok by storm!” While pricing comparison data varies by color and style, these are among the lowest prices we have tracked this year on one of the most popular kids’ items in the category, never mind how much of a hit they have been with adults on social media and the like. This cuddly plushy is reversible with a mean face on one side and a cute happy one on the other to match your mood. This “sensory fidget toy is perfect for stress relief, and lets you show your mood without saying a word.” More deals and details below.

If the TeeTurtles aren’t of interest, Amazon’s under $10 Gund plushy section might be. You’ll find adorable options for just about anyone that make for great add-on gifts and stocking stuffers waiting for you right here, all with quick and free shipping for Prime members or on orders over $25.

And speaking of cute little plushy characters, it’s hard to go wrong with Baby Yoda this year as well. We just spotted the 6.5-inch posable action version down at $8 and we will have the 11-inch plushy version on sale at a new all-time low as well, just make sure you check out the ongoing deals on the life-size Grogu. offering he first notable price drops we have tracked.

More on TeeTurtles:

This award-winning, #1 best-selling plushie has taken TikTok by storm! Your favorite creators have it, and now you can too!

“The reversible mood octopus is pretty much a 2021 Beanie Baby” – The Today Show

Show your mood without saying a word! Whether you’re having a great day or everything is terrible, the Octopus Plushie can show your friends and family how you’re feeling. Simply flip the plushie to its happy face or its angry face.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!