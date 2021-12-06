This 3-tier rolling cart just hit $15.50 alongside other storage solutions at up to 30% off

Songmics Direct (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 3-Tier Rolling Cart for $15.39 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically priced at $22, today’s deal shaves 30% off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. This 3-tier cart features a build that is comprised of polypropylene shelving and a metal frame. Four casters along the bottom allow it to be easily moved from one place to another. Even if you don’t plan on hauling things around, this cart is a great way to add some stylish storage to just about any space. Measurements span 15.7 by 4.9 by 23.6 inches and each shelf can uphold 11 pounds of weight. Continue reading to find more carts up to 30% off.

While you’re at it, why not consider an office makeover with this spacious computer desk at $64.50? It pairs a bright walnut surface with a black frame and there’s a storage bag along the side. Folks that wind up taking advantage of this offer will score 32% in savings. Check out our home goods guide to find even more deals like this one.

Put an End to the Mess! Is chaos taking over your room? You only need 15.7” x 4.9” x 23.6” of space for this gray storage cart with 3 shelves that helps you to sort all your bathroom products, kitchen utensils, or office documents

At Your Fingertips: Do you open and close the cabinet doors repeatedly to fetch ingredients while cooking? Set this rolling cart with 4 wheels by your side or roll it wherever you go, so the things you need are always at your fingertips

