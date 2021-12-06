Stanley thermos and food jars make amazing gifts, now 30% off in today’s Gold Box

Today only as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Amazon offers a wide variety of Stanley hot and cold food containers for 30% off starting at $10.16. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. These high quality items last for decades and replace disposable carry items. They also insulate cold and hot beverages and food for not just hours but days and are great for people who want to save money and packaging by cooking meals at home. Also great for camping. Some standouts:

The classic hammertone green 1.1-qt. wide mouth thermos is $14.86

10-qt Lunch Box Lunch Box: $16.12

Stanley The Legendary 14oz Food Jar + Spork: $15.90

2-qt standard vacuum in Black/Green/Blue: $32

more!

About the 2-quart Stanley Classic Vacuum

KEEP IT HOT OR COLD: Our Stanley Classic Vacuum Bottle is made with superior insulation that keeps liquids (soup, coffee, tea) hot or cold drinks cool for up to 24 hours. It’s also made with BPA-free materials, keeping its contents safe to consume.

TOUGH AND DURABLE: The rust-proof 18/8 stainless steel construction on this insulated thermos means it can work just as hard as you do without impacting its performance. This is an ideal bottle to throw into your truck, work bag or travel with it.

MULTI-PURPOSE LID: The Stanley thermos is designed with a leak-resistant lid, so you can put it in your backpack without worrying about any spills. The wide mouth of the thermos helps with easy pouring into the lid that doubles as an eight-ounce cup

FILL IT FOR THE DAY: Our vacuum bottle comes in multiple sizes – 1.1qt, 1.5qt, and 2qt so you can fill it up with water once and be set for however long you need it. The collapsible handle makes it easy to transport with you.

