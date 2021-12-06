Walker Edison’s Bern Fireplace TV stand heats a 400-sq. ft. room and holds an 80-in. TV for $299

Amazon is offering the Walker Edison Bern Classic Fireplace TV Stand for $299 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for between $360 and $399 with today’s deal marking the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. Measuring 70-inches long, it’s ready to actually uphold TVs up to 80-inches measured diagonally and even features built-in cable management ports to keep your entertainment center nice and tidy. The top surface holds up to 150 pounds and there are also two adjustable shelves that support 30 pounds each. The electric plug-in fireplace insert can be turned on and off individually and warms up to 400-square feet with up to 4,600 BTU of heating power. This is a great way to add a bit of ambiance and functionality to your living room before company comes this holiday season. Head below for more.

Consider instead opting for this TV wall mount to stay within a tighter budget. This model is fully articulating and holds screens ranging from 26- to 55-inches. Designed to give your TV a floating appearance, I personally prefer wall mounts to TV stands for the more minimal look overall. For just $25.50, you’ll find that this wall mount is both budget-friendly and feature packed.

Speaking of TVs, did you see our roundup that just went live of 4K screens for your home theater? Pricing starts at $279 and you’ll even find high-end models like the LG 65-inch OLED on sale for $603 off its normal going rate.

More on the Walker Edison Fireplace TV Stand:

Top surface supports up to 150 Ibs. and 2 adjustable shelves support up to 30 Ibs. each

Supports TVs up to 80” and cord management ports keep cables tidy

Fireplace display and heat can be turned on individually and will heat up to 400 sq. ft. (4600 BTU)

