ASUS’ ROG Zephyrus 14-inch laptop packs an 8-core Ryzen 8 + RTX 3060 at $300 off

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the ASUS ROG Zephyrus 14-inch Gaming Laptop with 3GHz Ryzen 9/16GB/1TB/RTX 3060 for $1,249.99 shipped. This is a $300 discount from its normal going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, beating our previous mention by an additional $100. Delivering a high-end mobile gaming experience, the ROG Zephyrus 14 packs an 8-core 16-thread Ryzen 9 processor that pairs well with the NVIDIA RTX 3060 graphics card for both work and play. The 14-inch 1440p display also has a 120Hz refresh rate, which is double that of traditional monitors and makes this laptop ideal for FPS gaming as well. On top of that, it’s eligible for a free upgrade to Windows 11 when you receive it. Head below for more.

If you can’t drop nearly $2,000 on a laptop, check out the ASUS TUF F17 Gaming Laptop. Shipping with a 10th Generation i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage, you’ll also find the GTX 1650 Ti graphics card here as well, which makes it a capable gaming machine too. While you’ll actually get a 144Hz display here, it’s only 1080p and, of course, there’s no RTX 3060. But at $850, this is a great alternative for those looking for a powerful machine at a lower cost.

Don’t forget about GUNNAR’s Onyx blue light blocking glasses that were made in partnership with Razer. designed to block out the 450nm spectrum of blue light which can cause fatigue after long days of gaming or work on your new laptop. On sale for $43 right now, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked.

More on the ASUS ROG Zephyrus Gaming Laptop:

ASUS ROG Zephyrus Ultraportable Gaming Laptop. Enjoy everyday gaming with this ROG notebook PC. The AMD Ryzen 9 processor and 16GB of RAM let you run graphics-heavy games smoothly, while the potent NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics produce high-quality visuals on the fast 14-inch 120hz QHD display. This ASUS notebook PC has 1TD SSD that shortens load times and offers ample storage.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!