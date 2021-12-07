Score a $20+ Cuisinart 5-qt. Salad Spinner for holiday cooking at $13 Prime shipped

Amazon is now offering the 5-quart Cuisinart Salad Spinner for $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the $10 on-page coupon. Currently $23, and as much as $25 at Target, this is at least 35% off the typical $20 price tag at Amazon and right in time for holiday cooking. If you’re anything like me, there’s really nothing worse than trying to dress wet lettuce, and this is an easy way to avoid that entirely. Simply load up the inner basket with your favorite salad greens, veggies, or fruit, rinse everything off, hit the drainage button, and start spinning. You can even use the clear base as a serving bowl for quick weeknight salads and the like. Rated 4+ stars from over 300 Target customers. More details below.

If the brand name and 5-quart capacity aren’t a necessity for you, take a look at the Greenco Easy Spin. This salad spinner comes in at under $12 Prime shipped, but with a smaller 3.2-quart capacity. While not many, there are a few other options available in Amazon’s sub $12 category right here as well.

And while are talking gear that will help out around the kitchen this holiday season, dive into some of the still live Black Friday all-in-one oven deals below before you head over to our home goods guide for more:

More on the Cuisinart Salad Spinner:

The Cuisinart Salad Spinner allows you to wash and dry salad greens in the spinner without removing the lid. Add and drain water through the opening in the top. Easy-to-turn spin knob. Locks to securely close the spinner/ nonskid base.

