DeskCycle 2 makes it easy to keep up with 2022 fitness goals for $150 (2021 low, Reg. $199)

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, 3D Innovations, LLC (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the DeskCycle 2 Under Desk Exerciser for $150 shipped. Down from $199, today’s deal marks a return to the 2021 low that we’ve tracked only once before back in June. Designed to help you stay fit while working, this under desk bike utilizes “premium magnetic resistance” for an “extra smooth pedal motion.” It’s adjustable to work with any height desk and has eight different resistance settings to choose from. The LCD shows speed, distance, and more, making it easy to keep tabs on your progress throughout the day. Keep reading for more.

If you have hardwood floors, then it’s not the best idea to set exercise equipment directly on them as it could potentially dent and deform over time. That’s why we recommend using some of your savings to pick up this VersaTex Multi-Purpose Recycled Rubber Floor Mat at Amazon. It comes in at $18.50 and is designed to take the brunt of the weight from the exerciser on sale today and distribute it more evenly across your floor.

Keep tabs on your weight loss and fitness journey when picking up the Fitbit Aria Air Smart Scale, which is currently on sale for the first time in nearly a year. Amazon has it 20% off, which makes it just $40. Designed to sync with your smartphone, this scale easily keeps tabs on your weight throughout the year and helps ensure you stay on task when going after a fitness goal.

More on the DeskCycle 2:

Level-Up: With more than twice the resistance range of other mini exercise bikes, our 8 settings range from very easy to really hard. Great for using as physical therapy equipment.

Keep It Simple: Our desk bike is user friendly. The large 5-function LCD display tracks speed, distance & more. For easy reading, place the monitor on your table with the included display stand.

Great Gift: Looking for a thoughtful gift? Our under desk bike is ideal as desk exercise equipment, leg exercise bikes for seniors, and perfect for anyone who wants to get more active.

