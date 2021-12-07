Land a 1-yr. print + digital Economist magazine sub at $70 ($155 off) + more from $4.50

The best-of-year deal on The Economist magazine is back. First spotted as part of the DiscountMags pre-Black Friday offerings, you can now once again score a 1-year subscription to The Economist magazine with both print copies and digital access for your favorite tablet or reader at $69.99 shipped. Simply use our special 9TO5TOYS code at checkout to redeem the deal. The Economist sells for a whopping $225 a year at Amazon (just for the print edition alone) and this is matching the lowest price we have tracked across 2021 on the combo subscription. Head below for more details.

As always, DiscountMags will ship the print editions to you completely free of charge, will never auto-renew your subscription on you at full price, and charges zero sales tax. You can also use this deal to send the subscription to any address you would like with an optional gift note in tow. It includes 51 issues across the 1-year subscription (a gift that truly keeps on giving) to grace your coffee table and reader of choice with high-quality editorial including “authoritative insight and opinion on international news, world politics, business, finance, science and technology, as well as overviews of cultural trends and regular special reports on industries and countries.”

And while was are at it, you can also use the code above to score a year of Men’s Health for $4.50 shipped as well (up to two years at the same price). Currently $7 per year at Amazon, today’s offer is just $0.25 above the limited Black Friday offer and can also be used as a simple remote gift, or to extend your existing subscription at a discount.

And here are your Amazon First Reads December eBook freebies as well as our 2021 December Reading List filled with romance novels, World War II stories, and more.

More on The Economist:

Established in 1843 to campaign against the protectionist corn laws, The Economist remains, in the second half of its second century, true to the liberal principles of its founder. James Wilson, a hat maker from the small Scottish town of Hawick, believed in free trade, internationalism and minimum interference by government, especially in the affairs of the market. The Economist also takes a fiercely independent stance on social issues, from gay marriage to the legalisation of drugs, but its main service to its readers is as a global newspaper: To uncover new ideas from all around the world.

