GUNNAR’s Razer Onyx Gaming Glasses block 450nm blue light to help reduce eye strain at $43

Amazon is offering the Razer/Onyx by GUNNAR Gaming Glasses for $43.19 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Normally up to $80, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and beats our previous mention by an additional $5. GUNNAR uses patented lenses that’s “recommended by doctors to protect your vision.” Made to specifically block 450nm wavelengths, these glasses are here to help reduce eye strain for those who stare at computer monitors all day long. The gaming-focused design was made in partnership with Razer for a unique look. Head below for more.

When it comes to blue light blocking glasses, today’s deal is among the highest quality you can buy thanks to GUNNAR’s patented technology that they use in the lenses. However, if you’re just looking for something to get by with, we’ve found a 4-pack for $11.50 once you clip the on-page coupon. Sure, they don’t have lenses that were specifically engineered to block 450nm wavelength, but they’ll still help block some of the blue light given off by electronics which can lead to headaches throughout the day.

Speaking of working from a computer, did you see the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 deal that we found earlier this morning? Down to a new all-time low at $298, you’ll find this laptop runs Chrome OS and can also install Android apps from the Google Play Store for a versatile design all around. On top of that, the included stylus will let you take notes for college or work with ease.

More on the GUNNAR Razer/Onyx Gaming Glasses:

GUNNAR produces the only blue light blocking computer and gaming glasses with Patented Lens (#9417460) Technology that is recommended by doctors to protect and enhance your vision. GUNNAR improves performance while viewing tablets, smartphones, TV & computers to reduce digital eye strain, fatigue and headaches.

Unlike other blue light blocking glasses, GUNNAR developed the Blue Light Protection Factor, telling you exactly how much of the peak blue light spectrum (450nm) we’re blocking. Not all blue light glasses in the market protects you from the strongest high-energy visible light.

The preferred gaming glass for men and women, GUNNAR protects against symptoms stemming from prolonged screen-staring including migraines, headaches, dry eyes, blurry vision, negative effects of blue light exposure, cataracts and macular degeneration

