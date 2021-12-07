Kano Star Wars and Disney sensor coding kits start from just $16 today (Reg. up to $40 or more)

Today only, Woot is offering some solid deals on Kano coding kits that work with your existing tablets, laptops, and desktop machines from $16. You can score the Kano Star Wars The Force Coding Kit for $18.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally $80 and currently fetching $40 at Amazon, this is a particularly affordable gift that is now within a few bucks of the lowest we have ever tracked. This is an easy to follow kit that allows young coders to build their very own sensor to detect 3D hand motions. It connects with a companion app so kids and parents can “swing light sabers, force push Stormtroopers, and pilot X-wings,” all while learning to “code beats, melodies, sound effects, and music inspired by the films.” It works with your existing iPad, Mac, Windows 10 machines, Fire 10 tablets, and more. Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy. Head below for more discounted Kano coding kits and add-ons.

If you have a mini Disney fan on your list this year, Woot is also offering the Kano Disney Frozen 2 Coding Kit down at $15.99 Prime shipped. This one is also on sale at Amazon starting from $20 Prime shipped right now and originally started life at $80. It is much of the same as today’s Star Wars set above, but with a focus on Disney’s Frozen franchise. Hit up the rest of today’s Woot Kano sale for additional options including the more involved Harry Potter setup.

If you’re looking for an all-in-one coding solution for the kids this year, we are still tracking brilliant deal on Kano’s 2-in-1 PC Pro Education Edition. Currently sitting at $200 off the going rate, this setup features a detachable tablet and works directly with Windows 10 Pro. All of the details you need to know on this one can be found right here.

More on the Kano Star Wars The Force Coding Kit:

Build a sensor – detect 3D hand motions. Four powerful light beams. Learn how it works as you build.

Play with force powers – Swing light sabers, force push Stormtroopers, pilot X-wings.

Make your own stories – make BB-8 fly, fill the Falcon with Porgs, levitate baby Yoda. Hundreds of characters, weapons, starships, and planets.

Make music – learn to code beats, melodies, sound effects, and music inspired by the films with this stem toy.

Most award-winning STEM company – coding for kids has never been this simple, playful, and powerful.

