Macy’s Friends and Family Sale takes extra 30% off Ralph Lauren, Cole Haan, Kate Spade, more

The Macy’s Friends and Family Event offers an extra 30% off top brands including Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Kate Spade, Cole Haan, Nautica, and many more. Just use promo code FRIEND at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $25 or more. The men’s Ralph Lauren Luxury Jersey Quarter-Zip Pullover is a standout from this sale and would make a really nice holiday gift idea. It’s currently marked down to $69, which is $30 off the original rate. It’s available in eight fun color options and it has a contrasting collar that adds a pop of style. The pullover also has a logo on the chest and this is a piece that can be worn with jeans, khakis, joggers, and much more as well as be styled throughout any season. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Macy’s customers. Find even more deals below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Moosejaw 19-Hour Flash sale that’s offering up to 40% off The North Face, Marmot, Mountain Hardwear, and more.

