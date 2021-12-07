Macy’s Friends and Family Sale takes extra 30% off Ralph Lauren, Cole Haan, Kate Spade, more

The Macy’s Friends and Family Event offers an extra 30% off top brands including Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Kate Spade, Cole Haan, Nautica, and many more. Just use promo code FRIEND at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $25 or more. The men’s Ralph Lauren Luxury Jersey Quarter-Zip Pullover is a standout from this sale and would make a really nice holiday gift idea. It’s currently marked down to $69, which is $30 off the original rate. It’s available in eight fun color options and it has a contrasting collar that adds a pop of style. The pullover also has a logo on the chest and this is a piece that can be worn with jeans, khakis, joggers, and much more as well as be styled throughout any season. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Macy’s customers. Find even more deals below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Ralph Lauren Waffle Knit Pajama Shirt $32 (Orig. $45)
- Ralph Lauren Luxury Jersey Quarter-Zip Pullover $69 (Orig. $99)
- Tommy Hilfiger Straight-Fit Stretch Jeans $38 (Orig. $70)
- Nautica J-Class Classic-Fit 1/4-Zip Fleece Sweatshirt $38 (Orig. $80)
- Lacoste Long Sleeve Tee Shirt with Kangaroo Pocket $63 (Orig. $90)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Ralph Lauren Hooded Puffer Coat $132 (Orig. $315)
- Tommy Hilfiger Faux-Fur Puffer Coat $94 (Orig. $225)
- Sperry Saltwater Duck Boots $84 (Orig. $120)
- Cole Haan Box-Quilt Down Puffer Coat $110 (Orig. $315)
- Kate Spade Metro Three Hand Watch $146 (Orig. $195)
- …and even more deals…
Finally, be sure to check out the Moosejaw 19-Hour Flash sale that’s offering up to 40% off The North Face, Marmot, Mountain Hardwear, and more.
