Microsoft’s 2021 Xbox Wireless Headset hits one of the lowest prices yet from $84.50 (Reg. $100)

GameStop is now offering the 2021 Microsoft Xbox Wireless Headset for $88.99 shipped. Also matched at Target where RedCard holders can score it for $84.54 shipped. This is within $1 of the Amazon all-time low and, with the RedCard discount, the lowest price we have tracked. It is still up at the full $100 direct from Microsoft. As you’ll know from our launch coverage earlier this year, this is the latest official Xbox headset from Microsoft that works with Series X/S as well as previous-generation machines and Windows setups. Standout features include the auto-mute microphone, on-ear dial controls, and the sleek black design with Xbox green accents. You’ll also find support for Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Headphone:X alongside an adjustable headband and up to 15 hours of wireless action before the internal battery will need to get juiced back up. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 500 GameStop customers. More details below.

Don’t need the wireless connection? The 2021 wired model goes for $60 shipped at GameStop and provides a similar experience for much less. You can learn more about this official model in our launch coverage from this past summer.

While we all hope and prey the insanely popular Xbox Mini Fridge comes back in-stock, we are still tracking holiday pricing on current-get gamepads at Microsoft (alongside our feature on the best Xbox options out there) and here’s everything you need to know about the new 20th anniversary Xbox controller and headset.

And for even more battlestation upgrade deals, swing by our PC gaming hub where we just saw the SteelSeries Rival 3 Wireless Gaming Mouse hit a new low.

More on the Xbox Wireless Headset:

Game loud and clear with the Xbox Stereo Headset which supports high-fidelity Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Headphone:X spatial sound and crystal-clear chat in analog audio. The flexible, lightweight design with an adjustable headband utilizes plush cushioning to spread pressure evenly. Hear every crisp high and thunderous low through high-quality, wired audio 40mm drivers. Enjoy ultra-soft large earcups that make for a more comfortable experience during extended play sessions. Adjust the volume or quickly mute incoming noise with convenient on-ear controls.

