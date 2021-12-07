Orvis Gifting Sale takes up to 50% off best-selling styles + free shipping: Outerwear, more

The Orvis Guide to Gifting Sale takes up to 50% off best-selling styles. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping sitewide with code SHIPFREE at checkout. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Signature Quarter-Zip Sweatshirt that’s currently marked down to $69, which is $20 off the original rate. This sweatshirt is a best-seller from Orvis and you can choose from several color options. It will easily become a staple in your wardrobe because it looks nice with button-down shirts, under vests or jackets, and much more. With nearly 2,000 positive reviews, it’s rated 4.8/5 stars. Score even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Signature Quarter-Zip Sweatshirt $69 (Orig. $89)
- Signature Crew Sweatshirt $59 (Orig. $79)
- Classic Barn Coat $129 (Orig. $169)
- Angler’s Quarter-Zip Sweatshirt $68 (Orig. $98)
- Ultra-Ragg Zipneck Sweatshirt $65 (Orig. $89)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Signature Softest Print-Trimmed Sweatshirt $69 (Orig. $89)
- Weekender Quilted Vest $119 (Orig. $139)
- Barbour Bournemouth Jacket $304 (Orig. $380)
- Mesa Fleece Quarter-Snap Pullover $69 (Orig. $89)
- The Journey Quarter-Zip Sweatshirt $49 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
Finally, be sure to check out the adidas Friends and Family Sale that’s offering 25% off sitewide with deals starting at $8.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!