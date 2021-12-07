Renpho heated eye massagers and percussion guns up to 32% off from $47.50 via Amazon

Today only, as part of Epic Deals of the Day, Renpho (99% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering up to 20% or more off its massagers and percussion guns. One standout is the Renpho Eye Massager from $47.59 shipped. Regularly $70, this is up to 32% off the going rate, slightly below what we saw over the Black Friday festivities this year on the black model, and the lowest we can find. This headset is designed to reduce strain, dark circles under your eyes, and induce a state of relaxation at the end of a long day in front the screen. The Bluetooth connectivity can beam your favorite tunes directly into the setup alongside built-in heating pads, a size-adjustable design, and folding mechanism so you can take it “to the office, on the airplane, [and when] traveling.” Head below for more Renpho massager deals.

If the headset above is overkill for your needs, it might be worth considering something like this ASUTRA Silk Eye Pillow at just under $22 Prime shipped. Not only is it significantly more affordable, but it can also be great for getting a better night sleep alongside a more focused meditation session. It is “made of 100% silk” and includes a free “soothing gel eye mask” as well.

Just be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Amazon Renpho massager sale for additional deals on headset models, percussion guns for after your workouts, and much more. Everything starts from $47.50 and you can check it all out right here before the sale ends at midnight.

More on the Renpho Eye Massager:

Comfortable Heating Massage – Renpho’s eye massager built-in heating pads provide a comfortable temperature between 104 and 107 degrees Fahrenheit(40℃-42℃), better for relaxing eye puffiness, dry eyes, etc. A hot compress can regulate the metabolism of the eyes, more effectively improve symptoms such as dry eyes, and reduce dark circles. Note 1: We do not recommend customers use eye machines if you have undergone eye operation, retina condition, cataract, glaucoma etc.

