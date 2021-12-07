SteelSeries Rival 3 Wireless Gaming Mouse is a great stocking stuffer at under $25 (New low)

Amazon is offering the SteelSeries Rival 3 Wireless Gaming Mouse for $24.88 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. For comparison, it normally goes for over $40 at Amazon and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked there. SteelSeries boasts over 400 hours of “uninterrupted use” with its “revolutionary power-efficient technology” inside this mouse. This means that the Rival 3 Wireless can last for over a year if you play for just an hour a day. Though, if you only game an hour a day, this mouse could theoretically last over a year on a single charge. It also features two different connectivity options, with 2.4GHz available for low-latency gaming and Bluetooth for on-the-go tasks. SteelSeries also has an 18,000 CPI sensor here that offers true 1-to-1 tracking. Head below for more.

Consider picking up the Logitech G203 Wired Gaming Mouse instead if you’re on a tighter budget. Sure, it’s not wireless like the Rival 3 above, but it does come in at just $20 on Amazon, which is a full $5 below today’s lead deal. We went hands-on with the G203 and found that it performs well for the price and would be a solid upgrade for any budget-focused gaming setup.

Further upgrade your gaming setup by picking up a Sabrent NVMe solid-state drive from $85 on Amazon. We found a roundup of these drives on sale yesterday and offers the ability to add lightning-fast data transfer speeds for your desktop or laptop. NVMe also doesn’t require additional cables or power to function like traditional SATA drives, making the install simpler all around.

More on the SteelSeries Rival 3 Wireless Gaming Mouse:

Year-long battery life for over 400+ hours of uninterrupted use with revolutionary power-efficient technology

Optimized for ultra-low latency wired-like performance with the flexibility of two types of connectivity: 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth

Multi-purpose functionality perfect for switching between gaming, school, work, travel, limited USB space, and more

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!