Twelve South’s aluminum MacBook stands stylishly upgrade your workstation from $50

Amazon is now offering the Twelve South HiRise for MacBook at $63.96 shipped. Normally fetching $80, you’re looking at 20% in savings with today’s offer marking the best price in several months while also beating the Black Friday sale by $6. Designed to elevate your MacBook (be it the new M1 Pro or an existing model) off the desk for a better viewing angle, this stand is comprised of aluminum to ensure it fits right in with the rest of your Apple setup. Alongside its height-adjustable design that also allows for improved airflow, there’s also non-slip padding to keep your machine in place. Head below for more.

Also on sale, the Twelve South BookArc for MacBook gives you yet another way to refresh the workstation. Marked down to $49.69, this solution delivers much of the same premium build quality as you’ll find on the featured discount, just with a space-saving design that vertically holds your machine up. It’s down from $60, and marks the second-best price of the holiday season, too.

For more ways to elevate your battlestation, Satechi is also doling out some discounts on its popular USB-C hubs and stands. Ranging from Mac-ready solutions designed specifically for the latest Mac mini or iMac to models that’ll complement your iPad Pro and more, pricing starts at $24.

Twelve South HiRise for MacBook features:

HiRise for MacBook is a height adjustable desktop stand that lets you elevate your MacBook to your most comfortable viewing height. With its spring loaded piston, you can customize the height of your MacBook for improved ergonomics. HiRise has two silicone-lined arms that grip your MacBook, while the elevation providies maximum airflow around your Mac. Set HiRise for MacBook to your optimal viewing height, pair with a keyboard and mouse, and get down to business. If you prefer two screens, HiRise lets you set the horizon of your MacBook to the same height as your Apple Display for the ultimate dual-screen setup.

