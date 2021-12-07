Stylishly declutter a space with this 4-tier storage shelf at $33 shipped (New low, 40% off)

Songmics Direct (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the VASAGLE URBENCE 4-Tier Storage Shelf for $32.99 Prime shipped once the on-page 40% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $22 off the typical rate there and newly marks the first notable price drop we have tracked. Stylishly reclaim a cluttered setup with this industrial storage shelf from VASAGLE. It features four shelves with resin slats for their base. Everything is upheld with steel water pipes which provides enough strength to create a 22-pound capacity for each shelf. Step-by-step assembly instructions help ensure that your new storage system will be set up “in a snap.”

While you’re at it, why not also clean up your shop with this 61-slot tool organizer at under $10 Prime shipped? It can be mounted directly on the wall or attached to pegboard. With 61 slots, four hooks, and two side compartments, you’ll finally have a dedicated place to keep commonly-used tools.

And if you would like to tidy up your smart home controls as well, be sure to check out the discount we spotted on elago’s Home Hub. This handy accessory lets you place any modern iPad on the wall and currently costs just $13. And even if that isn’t up your alley, there are several other elago-branded deals priced as low as $7.

VASAGLE URBENCE 4-Tier Storage Shelf features:

Fan of Industrial-Style Design? Or, are you just looking for something handy to maximize the space you have? Consider this classy 4-tier shelving unit from our URBENCE Collection—a stylish, practical piece that functions as well as it looks

Have It Your Way: With a customizable design, you can extend it infinitely with similar shelves—at least until it reaches the limits of your walls; also, the shelf height is adjustable so your plants or decorations can all have a home here, big or small

