Waterpik’s Cordless Water Flosser undercuts Black Friday at $51 (Reg. $70), more from $38

Amazon is now offering the Waterpik Cordless Pearl Rechargeable Portable Water Flosser for $51.18 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $70, this is nearly 30% off the going rate, about $8 under this year’s Black Friday listing, and one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked. This cordless model can remove “up to 99.9% of plaque from treated areas” in just one minute to easily enhance your daily oral care routine. It comes with four water flosser tips (two classic, one plaque seeker, and one orthodontic), a pair of pressure settings, and a charger. Similar models carry 4+ star ratings from thousands at Best Buy. Head below for even more starting from $38.

More holiday water flosser deals:

More on the WaterPik Pearl:

RECHARGEABLE CORDLESS WATER FLOSSER: Waterpik Cordless Pearl will help you maintain healthier gums and brighter teeth in just a minute a day whether you are at home or on the go. It features an NiMH rechargeable battery and portable design.

CLINICALLY PROVEN: Removes up to 99.9% of plaque from treated areas, up to 50% more effective than string floss for improving gum health, and up to 3X as effective for removing plaque around braces vs. string floss – accepted by the American Dental Association (ADA)

