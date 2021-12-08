Add this 4-in-1 bag sealer to your kitchen at under $9 Prime shipped (32% off)

AMIR-US Direct (96% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 4-in-1 Bag Sealer for $8.79 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically priced at $13, today’s offer delvers 32% in savings and newly marks the second-best price we have tracked. Bolster the lifespan of food in your pantry with this multi-function bag sealer from AMIR. It features a rechargeable design that uses heat to reseal a variety of bag types. Additionally, this unit can also function as a bag cutter, smartphone stand, and 400mAh power bank. It takes just a few seconds to preheat and and then you’ll be ready to reseal foil, plastic, PVC bags, and more.

Alternatively, you could just opt for this 18-pack of chip clips and reduce today’s spending to $6 Prime shipped. There are nine colors and each clip spans roughly 2.1 by 1.2 inches. A versatile design allows these to also be used to organize paperwork, hold photos, and much more.

Another fun purchase that could be worth grabbing is the official KFC Firelog at $16. This quirky offering is ready to fill a room with the smell of 11 herbs and spices. Just unwrap it and throw it in the fire to get started. This is just one of the deals that can be found in our home goods guide, pop over there to see what else is up your alley.

AMIR 4-in-1 Bag Sealer features:

This mini chip sealer has 3 modes that correspond to different thicknesses of bags, such as aluminum foil heat sealable bags, plastic snack bags, vacuum food storage bags, food packaging bags, PVC bags (paper is not applicable), can make potato chips, snacks and food to keep fresh, crispy, reduce food waste.

