This OLED pulse oximeter reads blood oxygen saturation levels for $12 (New low, 25% off)

SF Planet (96% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the Fosmon OLED Pulse Oximeter for $11.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Don’t let Amazon’s list price fool you, this offering has spent most of its time at $16. That equates to 25% in savings and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Quickly check in on blood oxygen saturation levels with this pulse oximeter from Fosmon. It’s also able to read pulse rate and strength in real time. Despite having an affordable price, it wields an OLED display. Readings are provided once you’ve attached it to a finger and the start button has been pressed. It’s powered by two AAA batteries, which are common enough that they shouldn’t be difficult to find around the house.

Put today’s savings towards the development of healthy habits with Gaiam’s 3-piece Mini Resistance Band Kit at under $9 Prime shipped. You’ll get three 15- by 4-inch mini bands with light, medium, and heavy levels of resistance. These are great for everything from pre-workout stretching to strength training, physical therapy, and more. Given the compact nature of this set, you’ll also be able to easily take it wherever you go.

Since we’re talking health and fitness, you may also want to consider grabbing the Fitbit Aria Air Smart Scale while it is down to $40 shipped. To put things in perspective, this unit has not dropped in price for nearly a year. With 20% of savings on the table, now is a great time to cash in an official Fitbit smart scale.

Fosmon OLED Pulse Oximeter features:

Accurately determines your SpO2 (blood oxygen saturation levels), pulse rate and pulse strength within seconds and displays it on a large digital OLED display with 6 different display modes.

Lightweight and compact in size, this monitor is easy to carry both at home and outdoors. Displays your SpO2, Pulse Strength, and Pulse Rate results in real time with one button operation. Shuts down automatically after 8 seconds of non-use.

