Guitar stocking stuffers: Ernie Ball strings 6-pack $24.50, Beatles pick tin $8.50, more from $7

We have spotted a series of perfect guitar player stocking stuffers starting at $7 from Ernie Ball, D’Addario, and more. First up, Amazon is now offering there 6-pack of Ernie Ball Regular Slinky Electric Guitar Strings (10-46 Gauge) for $24.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $31 or more, this is matching the Black Friday price and the Amazon all-time as well as being the best price we can find. For comparison’s sake, this is just over $4 a pack, which is well under the single $7 sale price you’ll find at Sweetwater right now. Whether you’re stocking up for yourself or looking for a nice little stocking stuffer for guitar players, now’s the time to jump in. Ernie Ball strings are among the best out there and have graced the necks of some of the most famous guitar players ever (“Slash, Jimmy Page, Metallica, Eric Clapton, and more”) with “Element Shield”packaging to keep them fresh for years. Rated 4+ stars at Sweetwater. Head below for additional deals on guitar strings, accessories, and more.

Includes 6 individually wrapped sets.

Ernie Ball Slinkys are played by legends around the world including Slash, Jimmy Page, Metallica, Eric Clapton, and more.

Preferred by players across many genres, Regular Slinky’s 10-to-46 gauge has become the industry standard.

Element Shield packaging ensures your strings stay as fresh as they were the day they were made.

Bright, balanced tone.

