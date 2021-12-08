Guitar stocking stuffers: Ernie Ball strings 6-pack $24.50, Beatles pick tin $8.50, more from $7

We have spotted a series of perfect guitar player stocking stuffers starting at $7 from Ernie Ball, D’Addario, and more. First up, Amazon is now offering there 6-pack of Ernie Ball Regular Slinky Electric Guitar Strings (10-46 Gauge) for $24.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $31 or more, this is matching the Black Friday price and the Amazon all-time as well as being the best price we can find. For comparison’s sake, this is just over $4 a pack, which is well under the single $7 sale price you’ll find at Sweetwater right now. Whether you’re stocking up for yourself or looking for a nice little stocking stuffer for guitar players, now’s the time to jump in. Ernie Ball strings are among the best out there and have graced the necks of some of the most famous guitar players ever (“Slash, Jimmy Page, Metallica, Eric Clapton, and more”) with “Element Shield”packaging to keep them fresh for years. Rated 4+ stars at Sweetwater. Head below for additional deals on guitar strings, accessories, and more.
More guitar accessory deals:
- D’Addario Strings up to 30% off from $7
- Acoustic and electric guitar, banjo, and more
- More Ernie Ball guitar strings up to 20% off from $15.50
- 15-pack D’Addario Beatles Guitar Pick Tin $8.50 (Reg. $13+)
- D’Addario Beatles Guitar Strap $25 (Reg. up to $35)
- 72-pack Dunlop 417R.96 Gator Grip Picks $16 (Reg. $20+)
- 20-pack Wonder Wipes Fretboard Conditioner $4.50 (Reg. $6.50+)
- Ernie Ball PolyPro Guitar Strap $12.50 (Reg. $16+)
- 6-pack Perri’s Leathers Ltd. Guitar Picks $8.50 (Reg. $12+)
- 24-pack Herco HE114 Flat Thumbpicks $33 (Reg. $36+)
- And even more…
We also still have some great hangover Black Friday deals on microphones and MIDI controllers ready and waiting down below (most guitar players will want or need one or more of these as well for the home studio):
MIDI keyboards and controllers:
- Alesis Qmini Portable 32 Key USB $49 (Reg. $59)
- Alesis V-Mini 25 Key USB $58 (Reg. $79)
- Alesis V25 25 Key USB $89 (Reg. $109)
- AKAI Professional MPK Mini Play $119 (Reg. $139+)
- Alesis Q88 MKII 88 Key USB $189 (Reg. $229)
- Novation Launchpad X Grid Controller $170 (Reg. $200)
- Novation Launchpad Pro MK3 $315 (Reg. $350)
Microphones:
- Shure SM7B Vocal Dynamic Microphone $359 (Reg. $399)
- Shure MV5 Digital Condenser USB $89 (Reg. $99)
- Shure Motiv MV88+ Stereo USB $179 (Reg. $199)
- Shure MVL Lavalier Microphone $59 (Reg. $69)
More on the Ernie Ball Regular Slinky Electric Guitar Strings:
- Includes 6 individually wrapped sets.
- Ernie Ball Slinkys are played by legends around the world including Slash, Jimmy Page, Metallica, Eric Clapton, and more.
- Preferred by players across many genres, Regular Slinky’s 10-to-46 gauge has become the industry standard.
- Element Shield packaging ensures your strings stay as fresh as they were the day they were made.
- Bright, balanced tone.
