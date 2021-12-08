Levi’s Last Minute Flash Sale takes 30% off sitewide: Jeans, jackets, t-shirts, more

Levi’s Last Minute Sale takes 30% off sitewide when you apply promo code LAST30 at checkout. Red Tab Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Update your denim before the holidays or check off your gift list with the men’s 501 Original Fit Jeans. This style is currently marked down to $42 and originally sold for $60. These jeans are available in nine fun color options and feature a classic straight leg that’s on-trend for this season. The hem can easily be rolled on this style for a fun look too. With over 3,000 positive reviews from Levi’s customers, this style is rated 4.4/5 stars. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

