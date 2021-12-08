Logitech’s all-new G435 LIGHTSPEED Gaming Headset sees first discount to $70

Amazon is now offering the new Logitech G435 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset for $69.99 shipped. Normally fetching $80, you’re looking at the very first discount since launching back in September with $10 in savings attached. This is also a new all-time low, as well. Delivering some of the lightest wireless headphones yet from Logitech, its new G435 arrives in one of these colorways to upgrade your gaming rig. It doesn’t matter if you’re a PC pro or more casual player on PS5 and Xbox Series X, its LIGHTSPEED connectivity over 2.4GHz USB receiver is supplemented by Bluetooth for pairing with just about any device. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Also on sale for the first time, the Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset delivers a more affordable way to refresh your set. Currently sitting at $49.99 via Amazon, you’re looking at a $20 discount alongside a new all-time low. This headset ditches the wireless connectivity found above in favor of a 3.5mm audio interface. Arriving in three different colors much like the lead deal, this one has a fold down microphone and much the same compatibility across just about any gaming machine in your arsenal.

And if your desktop could use a refresh in the typing department, there’s no better option out there right now than the colorful and unique Logitech Pop Keyboard. We just took a hands-on look at the new release last month when it launched with a retro typewriter-inspired design and dedicated emoji keycaps. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review for all of the details.

Logitech G435 LIGHTSPEED Headset features:

LIGHTSPEED wireless and low-lag Bluetooth connectivity let you play and talk on PC, Mac, PS5/PS4, smartphones and other Bluetooth audio-enabled devices. Gaming-grade sound, carefully balanced high-fidelity audio, 40 mm audio drivers and compatibility with Dolby Atmos and Windows Sonic provide ultimate surround sound for all of your gaming adventures. With dual beamforming mics to reduce background noise without a mic arm. Plus, G435 is available in multiple colorways so you can match your favorite style to your gaming setup.

