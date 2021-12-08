Put some Tea Forte Cafe Gift Sets and more under the tree from $11.50 (Today only, 30% off)

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Tea Forte (97% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to 30% off a range of holiday tea gift box sets. One standout is the Tea Forte Warming Joy Gift Set for $38.50 shipped. Regularly $55 and going for as much as $70 in the last few months, this is at least 30% off the going rate and a wonderful gift option for tea lovers. Alongside the included cafe cup featuring Tea Forte’s adorable sprout design popping out of the top, it also includes a tea tray and 10 handcrafted pyramid tea infuser bags. More specifically, it comes with a pair of five different Kosher tea blends: raspberry ganache (black tea), sweet orange spice (black tea), cherry marzipan (green tea), harvest apple spice (herbal tea) and winter chai (herbal tea). All of which comes packaged in a “beautiful gift box that evokes the twinkling lights and bubbling champagne.” Head below for even more Tea Forte deals from $11.50.

For something a little bit more modest, the similar tea gift box as above with 15 single-serve pouches comes in at $11.55 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This one regularly fetches closer to $16.50 and is now also 30% off for today only. You’re not getting the tray and adorable cafe mug here, but it still makes for a nice little gift set this holiday season.

More on the Tea Forte Warming Joy Gift Set:

LIMITED EDITION WARMING JOY sparks joy with festive blends for a season of celebratory moments

GIFT SET includes One limited-edition Mini Petite Presentation Box, One limited-edition red porcelain Cafe Cup and Lid and One limited-edition red Tea Tray with gold monogram

SOPHISTICATED COLLECTION includes five kosher certified tea blends, two of each blend: Raspberry Ganache (black tea), Sweet Orange Spice (black tea), Cherry Marzipan (green tea), Harvest Apple Spice (herbal tea) and Winter Chai (herbal tea)

