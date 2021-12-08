Toniebox Disney kids story time and music players hit Amazon lows at $90 (Reg. $160)

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Tonie US (94% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering Toniebox Audio Story Time Players for kids at $89.99 shipped. Regularly $160, you’re looking at new Amazon all-time lows with up tom $70 or 43% in savings and the best prices we can find. With a focus on getting the kids away from the displays, these audio players feature a host of stories for bedtime, music, and educational audio that “inspires your kids’ imagination in ways that over-stimulating flashing screens do not.” Even the “youngest kids can operate them” by dropping the included characters on the top, pressing the ears for volume alterations, and tapping the sides of the box to change tracks. But act fast, as shipping is starting to slide beyond Christmas on some models. Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy. More details below.

If you’re looking for something even more high-tech for the kids, consider the Osmo playsets and STEM kits for iPad and Fire tablets. These kits are ideal for slightly older kids (about six years and up) while providing a host of games and learning activities they can enjoy with the tablet you already have. You’ll find a host of on-page coupons ready and waiting at Amazon to bring the prices down to the $49 range right now.

The Black Friday deals on Amazon’s Fire tablets for kids (and adults) are back in full swing with deals starting from $30 a piece when you buy two and just about every model in the lineup is on tap right now. But if you really want to blow their minds on Christmas morning, check out our hands-on review of the epic life-size Baby Yoda right here (it also happens to be on sale at the lowest price ever).

More on the Toniebox Audio Story Time Players:

New and innovative audio player for kids 3+ that is great for bedtime stories, music, and education.

Screen-free listening experience that inspires your kids’ imagination in ways that over-stimulating flashing screens do not.

Easy to use design that even the youngest children can operate independently.

Playback starts automatically when Tonies audio characters are placed on the Toniebox. Pressing the ears changes the volume. Tapping the sides changes tracks.

