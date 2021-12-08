Twelve South now 20% off sitewide for 9to5 readers: iPhone 13 BookBook all-time low, more

Your holiday Twelve South discount code has arrived. Twelve South is now offering 9to5 readers 20% off sitewide on all of its top-notch iPhone cases, MacBook accessories, Apple Watch bands, and more. Everything the brand offers is eligible for today’s promotion, including the new iPhone 13 BookBook cases, the PowerPic mod Qi charger, and the terry cotton workout Apple Watch ActionBand, yielding some of the best prices we have tracked on its latest releases. Shipping is free on just about everything here and you’ll want to head below for our exclusive Twelve South discount code.

Exclusive Twelve South discount code

All of you lucky 9to5 readers can now take advantage of our latest exclusive Twelve South discount code to score 20% off everything the brand offers. Simply apply code 9TO5MAC at checkout to redeem your discount.

That means you can score the lowest price we have ever tracked on the new Twelve South BookBook for iPhone 13. Regularly $70 for all of the iPhone 13 models, the Twelve South discount code above will knock your total down to $56 shipped. That’s 20% off, well under this year’s Black Friday pricing, and the best we can find. Even the Amazon listings have never dropped this low.

As you might know from our hands-on Tested with 9to5Toys review of this year’s models, Twelve South has done it once again creating one of the most interesting and high-quality folio style cases out there with the latest BookBook. Wrapping your precious device in a gorgeous, vintage book-style folio, Twelve South has also implemented magnet action to this year’s design allowing folks to pull the inner (and equally as beautiful) case in and out with ease — this allows the case setup to be even more versatile and makes it immediately compatible with other magnets and Qi-based charging accessories. Get an even closer look right here.

And here are some quick links to each device category for all Twelve South accessories to help you get at what you’re after even faster: MacBook, iPhone, iMac, iPad, Apple Watch, and more.

Outside of our exclusive exclusive Twelve South discount code, you’ll also want to check out these deals on the HoverBar Duo and Compass Pro iPad stands as well as Twelve South’s aluminum MacBook stands, and even more right here.

More on the Twelve South BookBook for iPhone 13:

Twelve South discount code: It’s here. A fresh version of our legendary BookBook, now compatible with Apple MagSafe Charger and your favorite MagSafe accessories. BookBook for iPhone streamlines your everyday carry by combining a wallet and iPhone case into a little luxurious leather book. There’s room for your ID, bank cards and cash. Your iPhone is securely and safely held in a magnetic leather shell so you can easily separate your wallet and phone for charging or times when you only need your iPhone. It’s like getting two cases in one. Read on for more of the story.

