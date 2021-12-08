Amazon takes $91 off Walker Edison’s 3-piece Glass Coffee/Side Table Set, now $129

Amazon is offering the Walker Edison Midtown 3-piece Nesting Coffee/Side Table Set for $129 shipped. That’s $91 off the typical rate there and undercuts the previous Amazon low by $46. With Christmas just around the corner, you may be scrambling to come up with a layout for your home that can nicely accommodate the family. Thankfully, this Walker Edison set offers up a lot of value and plenty of space for setting down a drink, dinner plates, and much more. Not only will you get a glass coffee table that spans 20 by 42 by 20 inches and can uphold 100 pounds of weight, you’ll also benefit from two side tables that measure 19.5 by 19.75 by 18.25 inches each and with a 50-pound capacity.

Walker Edison Midtown 3-piece Coffee/Side Table Set features:

Side table dimensions: 19.5” H x 19.75” L x 18.25” W

Coffee table dimensions: 20” H x 42” L x 20″ W

Coffee table supports up to 100 Ibs.

Side tables support up to 50 Ibs. each

Coffee table surface made from tempered safety glass

