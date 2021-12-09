Amazon’s 50-inch TV Wall Mount plunges to $9 Prime shipped (New low, 33% off)

-
AmazonHome GoodsAmazon Basics
New low $9

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics 50-inch Low Profile TV Wall Mount for $9.03 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically priced at $13.50 or more, today’s deal takes at least 33% off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve got a TV that you would like to affordably place on the wall, today’s deal could have your name written all over it. This Amazon-made offering is able to hold up to 88 pounds of weight and features “an easy slide-on installation.” Amazon backs this unit with a 5-year warranty and touts that it can support televisions that range from 23 to 50 inches in size.

Apply today’s savings towards a package of Endust Electronic Wipes at $5 Prime shipped to quickly remove any smudges and dust on your TV. Your money will buy 70 ready-to-use wipes, which paves the way for you to use one wipe each week for over a year. Not only can they work on your TV, but also cameras, smartphones, monitors, and much more.

Since we’re on the topic of creating a sleek entertainment experience, did you see that Anker’s Nebula projector lineup is on sale? Right now you can throw a 150-inch picture on the wall with its Pro II Projector at $370. And if that’s a bit too costly, there are other options available that kick off from $200.

Amazon Basics 50-inch Low Profile TV Wall Mount features:

  • From the simple, no-fuss Essentials range, comes this 23 – 50 inch flat to wall TV mount for all types and sizes of Plasma, LED or LCD televisions 
  • Being a flat to wall mount, it has an ultra-low-profile design which gives a picture style mount and pull cords for easy release of the TV 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Amazon Basics

About the Author

UGREEN’s Mac accessory deals kick off at $5.50: U...
Prepare for spring with an electric blower/string trimm...
Bring smart and festive RGB lighting to your car with t...
Pad & Quill just launched its most gorgeous leathe...
Protect AirPods Max over the holidays and beyond with e...
PUMA x Helly Hansen collection has you ready for winter...
Nintendo now offering 7-days of FREE Switch Online acce...
Add SiriusXM’s Tour Radio with 360L to you car fo...
Show More Comments