Amazon’s 50-inch TV Wall Mount plunges to $9 Prime shipped (New low, 33% off)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics 50-inch Low Profile TV Wall Mount for $9.03 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically priced at $13.50 or more, today’s deal takes at least 33% off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve got a TV that you would like to affordably place on the wall, today’s deal could have your name written all over it. This Amazon-made offering is able to hold up to 88 pounds of weight and features “an easy slide-on installation.” Amazon backs this unit with a 5-year warranty and touts that it can support televisions that range from 23 to 50 inches in size.

Apply today’s savings towards a package of Endust Electronic Wipes at $5 Prime shipped to quickly remove any smudges and dust on your TV. Your money will buy 70 ready-to-use wipes, which paves the way for you to use one wipe each week for over a year. Not only can they work on your TV, but also cameras, smartphones, monitors, and much more.

Since we’re on the topic of creating a sleek entertainment experience, did you see that Anker’s Nebula projector lineup is on sale? Right now you can throw a 150-inch picture on the wall with its Pro II Projector at $370. And if that’s a bit too costly, there are other options available that kick off from $200.

Amazon Basics 50-inch Low Profile TV Wall Mount features:

From the simple, no-fuss Essentials range, comes this 23 – 50 inch flat to wall TV mount for all types and sizes of Plasma, LED or LCD televisions

Being a flat to wall mount, it has an ultra-low-profile design which gives a picture style mount and pull cords for easy release of the TV

