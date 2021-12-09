Automate your Christmas tree with Google’s Nest Mini + smart plug bundle from $24 at Lowe’s

Lowe’s is offering the Google Nest Mini Smart Speaker with GE Smart Plug for $24.99 with free in-store pickup. Those with a Lowe’s Advantage Credit Card (free to sign-up) will save an additional 5%, dropping the price to $23.74. For comparison, the Nest Mini has a list price of $50 while the smart plug adds around $10-$15 in additional value. Over the Black Friday holidays, we generally saw the Nest Mini itself going for $25, though there was a short-lived bundle with a lightstrip for $19 available, making today’s deal one of the best we’ve seen all-time.

Google’s Nest Mini offers the full Assistant experience in a compact package. Designed to fit in with any decor, the subtle grey colorway blends in with its surroundings while offering easy access to smart home commands, music playback, and more. On top of that, you’re getting a bundled GE Wi-Fi smart plug to help automate Christmas lights and more this holiday season. Want to learn more? Head on over to our hands-on review of the Nest Mini then check out below the fold for additional details.

Of course, you could always opt for the Echo Dot 3rd Generation instead. While Amazon bundles the Echo Dot with a smart bulb for $20 right now, you won’t be able to control Christmas tree lights with it right out of the box. This is also part of Amazon’s Alexa ecosystem and not Google Assistant, so be sure to keep that in mind before ordering.

Don’t forget to check out Blair’s gift guide this year, which takes a deep dive into smart home upgrades from $13. There’s quite a lot to explore here, including RGB LED lighting, filament bulbs, and more, so be sure to give their post a look to take a deeper dive in how to expand your smart home.

More on the Google Nest Mini:

With Nest mini and the Smart Plug, you can control devices around your home with your voice. Turn your lamp, fan, and more into a smart device. And play music, set timers, and get answers on Nest mini, the mini speaker with big sound. Learn how to create and schedule custom routines to automatically turn on/off your smart plug-connected lights or appliances.

