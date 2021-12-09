Award-winning PDF Expert for Mac is now just $30 (Reg. $79)

If you regularly work with PDFs, you will know just how slow and difficult the process can be. In contrast, PDF Expert for Mac helps you view and edit documents without the frustration. This Apple Editor’s Choice award winner is now only $29.99 (Reg. $79) at 9to5Toys Specials.

The PDF format was mainly designed for printing and presenting documents, not editing them. However, you may still find yourself needing to make corrections and to add content within existing files.

If you use a Mac, PDF Expert is the best tool for this task. We’re not just saying that — it was named App of the Year by Apple, and it has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars.

With PDF Expert, you can edit text, images, links, and outlines using powerful tools. The app also lets you add annotations, merge files, fill out PDF forms, and insert your signature.

Even if you don’t need all the editing features, PDF Expert works as a great PDF viewer. The app opens huge files at lightning speed, and you can scroll through the pages without lag.

Other features include cloud syncing and collaboration across multiple devices, secure password protection, and support for multiple languages.

It’s normally priced at $79, but you can pick up PDF Expert today for just $29.99. The deal includes licenses for three devices, and you save 62% on the full price.

Prices subject to change

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!