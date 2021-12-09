Bikeroo’s gel-padded bike and spin class seat cushions from $8.50 via Amazon (Up to 65% off)

Today only, as part of its Epic Deals of the Day, Adromanche (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering 20% or more off the popular Bikeroo cushioned bike seats. You can now score the Bikeroo Gel-Padded Bike Seat Cushion for $8.75 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $25 on amazon and currently going for just under $12 at Walmart, this is up to 65% off, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. While it might not outdoor biking season for most folks (unless you grab this indoor stand), this is a great off-season gift that also works with Peloton and stationary bikes making it ideal for spin class regulars. Wide enough to “fit most bike seats” it has gel padding and includes an extra waterproof bicycle seat cover and a carry-on bag attachment. More deals and details below.

If the gel-padded seat cushion above wont cut it, you can actually score the Bikeroo universal bike saddle for slightly less in today’s sale at $8.31 Prime shipped. Regularly $13 or more, this is also the lowest we have ever tracked on Amazon and makes for a great alternative to today’s lead deal. “Ride off into the sunset on a thick padded cushion supported by dual suspension that makes this wide bike seat a winner.”

Browse through the rest of today’s Amazon Bikeroo sale for additional deals starting from $10.50 Prime shipped including additional colorways and models with at least 20% in savings.

Then go check out this ongoing offer on BalanceFrom’s Bike Trainer Stand at $35 so you can ride your outdoor bike all winter long without scratching the floor or heading out into the cold. And head over to our Green deals roundup for some fantastic pricing on electric bikes and more as well.

More on the Bikeroo Gel-Padded Bike Seat Cushion:

Super Compatible: Our bicycle seat cushion is adjustable with a drawstring and can even fit on a wide bike seat! This cushion is built for indoor or outdoor use.

Feel comfortable: Has riding become uncomfortable? Try using the soft cushioning of our gel bike cushion for added protection and comfort! Moreover, it’s wide enough to fit most bike seats.

Improve Your Cycling: These covers for bike saddles are built to withstand. Whether you’re outside seeing the sights or inside getting your spin on, your butt will stay comfortable and ready to help you exercise!

