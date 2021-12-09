This outdoor-ready 25-foot string light kit is yours for under $12 Prime shipped (30% off)

eLightBulb (96% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the Brightown 25-foot Outdoor String Light Kit for $11.84 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically priced at $17, today’s offer shaves 30% off and marks the best price we’ve tracked since early February. This string light set allows you to take the look of your indoor or outdoor space to the next level. It spans 25-feet with each bulb spaced about 12 inches apart. If you decide to expand it later on, end-to-end connections pave the way for up to three additional strands. Given how versatile string lights have become, these could serve as a great Christmas gift as well.

If you’re limited on outlets, put today’s savings to work with GE’s wall tap at under $4 Prime shipped. It will turn one outlet into three, which makes room for your new set of string lights in addition to something else.

Since we’re on the topic of lighting, did you see that Nanoleaf’s modular HomeKit sets and expansions are on sale and priced from $60? You can also grab Govee’s Smart RGBIC Flood Lights at a new all-time low of $66.50. Keep the ball rolling when you check out the smart home category of our site and peek at Blair’s gift guide.

Dimmable compatible and energy saving patio string lights: G40 backyard lights come with 25 glass bulbs and 2 spare bulbs. 1.5 inch light bulbs have E12 or C7 candelabra socket base, 5W per bulb, warm white dimmable string light help you to save more electricity bill.

Connectable and portable outdoor lights: 25 hanging sockets, 6 inch lead with male plug, 12 inch spacing between bulbs, 6 inch tail with female connector, total length 25 feet. End to end connect up to 3 strands. Portable size for easy carrying and storage

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

