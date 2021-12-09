Hunter’s Winter Sale takes up to 40% off boots, outerwear, socks, more from $21

The Hunter Winter Sale offers up to 40% off hundreds of items. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can find waterproof boots, outerwear, accessories, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the men’s Original Chelsea Boots that are currently marked down to $84. For comparison, these boots were originally priced at $140. This style is available in six color options and are completely waterproof. They also feature elasticated-gussets and has a nylon pull-tab to make stepping into the boot a breeze. Rated 4.2/5 stars from Hunter customers. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

