Hunter’s Winter Sale takes up to 40% off boots, outerwear, socks, more from $21

The Hunter Winter Sale offers up to 40% off hundreds of items. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can find waterproof boots, outerwear, accessories, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the men’s Original Chelsea Boots that are currently marked down to $84. For comparison, these boots were originally priced at $140. This style is available in six color options and are completely waterproof. They also feature elasticated-gussets and has a nylon pull-tab to make stepping into the boot a breeze. Rated 4.2/5 stars from Hunter customers. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Original Chelsea Boots $84 (Orig. $140)
- Original Short Rain Boots $105 (Orig. $150)
- Midlayer Vest $69 (Orig. $98)
- Insulated Commando Boots $93 (Orig. $185)
- Moc Toe Chelsea Boots $115 (Orig. $165)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Original Tall Rain Boots $96 (Orig. $160)
- Recycled Lightweight Packable Jacket $75 (Orig. $125)
- Original Chelsea Boots $84 (Orig. $140)
- Tall Back Adjustable Rain Boots $99 (Orig. $165)
- Refined Gloss Slim Fit Chelsea Boots $105 (Orig. $150)
- …and even more deals…
Finally, be sure to check out Levi’s Last Minute Flash Sale that’s offering 30% off sitewide with deals on jeans, t-shirts, and more.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!