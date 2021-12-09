Kate Spade offers extra 30% off all sale items: Hanbags, wallets, shoes, more + free shipping

For a limited time only, Kate Spade takes extra 30% off sale styles when you apply promo code EXTRA30 at checkout. Score deals on handbags, wallets, watches, shoes, apparel, and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. A standout from this sale is the All Day Large Tote that’s currently marked down to $127 and originally sold for $228. This tote features six color options and would be a really nice option for work or school alike. It can easily fit your 14-inch MacBook as well as your essentials. The purse comes with a detachable pouch as well that’s a great option for your cards, cash, and more. Find even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from Kate Spade include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Cole Haan’s Gifting Sale that’s offering up to 50% off select styles of boots, sneakers, outerwear, and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!