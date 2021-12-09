KRK G3 Classic 5-inch Studio Monitors see rare price drop, grab a pair for $200 ($100 off) + more

We are now tracking some rare and notable deals on KRK studio monitors at Musician’s Friend. One standout is the KRK Classic 5 G3 5-inch Powered Studio Monitor in limited edition silver/black for $99.99 shipped each. Note: you’ll need to buy two for a complete setup, like most actual professional-grade studio monitors. Regularly $150 a pop, or $300 total, this is $100 in savings on the pair, a rare discount, and the lowest price we can find. Today’s return-to-doorbuster pricing, also beats the current $110 a side you’ll find at Guitar Center. While these aren’t the highest-end models, KRK monitors are used the world over in professional studios everywhere and a great way to listen to records (or make them) the way they were created. I’m sitting in front of a previous-generation pair of these right now. You’re looking at a pair of 5-inch glass-Aramid composite woofers, a frequency response range from 45Hz to 35kHz with a ported enclosure and a few different connectivity options: XLR, TRS, and RCA. Rated 4+ stars at Guitar Center. More details below.

While you’ll need to get up into the far more pricey category to match the quality of the KRKs above, Amazon’s holiday Mackie sale is still in full swing with some great speaker options for home listening and content creators. You’ll find deals from $60 alongside speaker pairs starting at around $80. Not quite KRK-quality here, but a very close second in terms of the brand, and especially so at these prices.

And while we are talking home production and music gear, you’ll want to head over to yesterday’s guitar player stocking stuffer roundup for deep deals on strings and other accessories from $7 alongside a plethora of ongoing deals on MIDI controllers, microphones, and more.

More on the KRK Classic 5 G3 5-inch Powered Studio Monitor:

KRK Systems is one of the world’s most respected manufacturers of studio reference monitors, and the Classic 5 G3 5″ powered studio monitor is one of their most popular designs. It is offered here in a limited-edition silver and black finish, sure to complement most studio environments. In their state-of-the-art design facility, KRK engineers create products that deliver natural and balanced spectral response with low distortion and superior imaging.

