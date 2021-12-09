Metabo HPT’s 10-inch table saw with 35-inch rip capacity falls as low as $331 (Reg. $499)

Lowe’s is offering the Metabo HPT 10-inch Table Saw for $349 shipped. Also at Amazon, though stock is running low there. Those with a Lowe’s Advantage Credit Card (free to sign-up) will save an additional 5%, dropping the price to $331.55. For comparison, it normally goes for $499 at Lowe’s and today’s deal marks the 2021 low that we’ve tracked. This table saw is a great place to start if you’re wanting to begin a woodworking journey. The rack and pinion fence slides out to a max width of 35-inches to the right of the blade, which is more than enough to rip down full sheets of plywood. The 10-inch blade can handle a 3.125-inch cut depth at 90-degrees and 2.25-inch at 45-degrees, depending on what you need. On top of that, the 15A motor is more than powerful enough to rip down hardwoods of various densities. Head below for more.

If you need something a bit more compact, consider the DEWALT 8.25-inch Jobsite Table Saw (DWE7485) instead. Coming in at $299 on Amazon, it’s $50 below what you’d pay for today’s lead deal. It has a slightly smaller 24.5-inch rip capacity to the right of the 8.25-inch blade, instead of 35-inches and a 10-inch cutter. In the end though, DEWALT’s option is far more compact and can easily be tossed in the bed of your truck to take from jobsite to jobsite, which might be the better option for you.

Don’t forget that we’re still tracking the SKIL 5-tool combo kit from $94 at Lowe’s. Shipping with a drill/driver, impact, oscillating multi-tool, area light, and Bluetooth speaker, this kit gives you everything needed to tackle DIY projects around the house and pairs well with the table saw in today’s lead deal.

More on the Metabo HPT Table Saw:

The new 10 In. jobsite table with fold and roll stand features a 15 Amp motor with 4,500RPM’s to powerfully and easily rip through tough hardwoods. This table saw is capable of a 3-1/8 In. cut at 90 degrees and 2-1/4 In. cut at 45 degrees, the user-friendly table saw is sure to be a second to none on the jobsite. The stand is designed with sturdy legs for easy set up and break down, providing stability while in use. The C10RJ stand also incorporates durable wheels to ensure the user can maneuver through tough terrain with ease. This table saw provides convenient on board storage for the push stick, blade guard, anti-kickback pawls and other accessories.

