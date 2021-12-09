Protect AirPods Max over the holidays and beyond with earcup covers at $7 (Save 22%)

BSCstore (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the MoKo AirPods Max Protective Earcup Covers for $6.99 shipped. That’s 22% off the typical rate there and comes within $0.70 of the all-time low that we have tracked just once before. You don’t have to be an Apple fan to admit that its over-the-ear headphones happen to be one of best-looking options currently on the market. This is largely in thanks to a wide variety of colors to pick from and a premium build. Like many other Apple products, aluminum is one of the primary materials used. This looks great, but if scuffed and scratched it will be very noticeable. This pair of precision-cut silicone protectors aim to keep those earcups in like-new condition while still leaving you with access to the Lightning port and various buttons.

Now that your headphones are protected, why not tidy up your office with this 100-pack of 8-inch cable ties at $4 Prime shipped? I always have a bundle of these around the house so I can keep cables tamed and out of sight. With 100 of these at your disposal, you’ll be able to easily streamline the appearance of your setup.

If earbuds are your preferred way to listen to music, we’ve got you covered with Apple’s previous-generation AirPods 2 at $100. This is just one of many other discounts we’ve spotted on headphones lately. In fact, we’ve got a dedicated guide that’s full of options so be sure to peek at all of the discounts.

MoKo AirPods Max Protective Earcup Covers features:

Full Protection – This slim case is made of premium and durable silicone, ultra-thin but won’t be deformed, flawlessly compatible with you AirPods Max Headphones, protecting your AirPods Max Headphones against bumps, drops, and scratches without adding any bulk.

Easy to Install – Accurate cuts and holes make it easy access to all buttons and sensors, designed with a charging hole, can be charged when in use.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!