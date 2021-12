Nautica takes up to 70% off sitewide + extra 20% off orders of $150, more

Nautica takes 50 to 70% off sitewide as well as an extra 20% off orders of $150 or more when you apply promo code TAKE20 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. A highlight from this sale is the Colorblock Puffer Jacket for men that’s currently marked down to $60. For comparison, this jacket is regularly priced at $195. This cozy jacket is great for cooler weather and it’s available in four color options. The waterproof design is perfect for winter sports and nice for layering as well. It’s rated 4.5/5 stars from Nautica customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Sierra Flash Sale that’s offering up to 70% off The North Face, Carhartt, Columbia, and many more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!