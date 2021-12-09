Nautica takes up to 70% off sitewide + extra 20% off orders of $150, more

Nautica takes 50 to 70% off sitewide as well as an extra 20% off orders of $150 or more when you apply promo code TAKE20 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. A highlight from this sale is the Colorblock Puffer Jacket for men thatâ€™s currently marked down to $60. For comparison, this jacket is regularly priced at $195. This cozy jacket is great for cooler weather and itâ€™s available in four color options. The waterproof design is perfect for winter sports and nice for layering as well. Itâ€™s rated 4.5/5 stars from Nautica customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Sierra Flash Sale thatâ€™s offering up to 70% off The North Face, Carhartt, Columbia, and many more.

