Nautica takes up to 70% off sitewide + extra 20% off orders of $150, more

Nautica takes 50 to 70% off sitewide as well as an extra 20% off orders of $150 or more when you apply promo code TAKE20 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. A highlight from this sale is the Colorblock Puffer Jacket for men thatâ€™s currently marked down to $60. For comparison, this jacket is regularly priced at $195. This cozy jacket is great for cooler weather and itâ€™s available in four color options. The waterproof design is perfect for winter sports and nice for layering as well. Itâ€™s rated 4.5/5 stars from Nautica customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Navtech Quarter-Zip Sweater $25 (Orig. $60)
- Colorblock Puffer Jacket $60 (Orig. $195)
- Tempasphere Puffer Vest $65 (Orig. $130)
- Navtech Sweater Vest $45 (Orig. $70)
- Quarter Zip Nautex Fleece Pullover $20 (Orig. $60)
- â€¦and even more dealsâ€¦
Our top picks for women include:
- Quilted Tempasphere Puffer Jacket $60 (Orig. $160)
- Quilted Logo Patch Tempasphere Vest $50 (Orig. $100)
- Reversible Hooded Puffer Jacket $60 (Orig. $150)
- Printed Pajama Pant Set $25 (Orig. $58)
- Striped Quarter-Zip Sweater $45 (Orig. $90)
- â€¦and even more dealsâ€¦
