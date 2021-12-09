Ninja’s Foodie pressure cooker/steam fryers with SmartLid now start at $220 (Reg. up to $350)

Amazon is offering the Ninja Foodi 6.5-quart Pressure Cooker Steam Fryer with SmartLid (OL501) for $219.99 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of up to $280, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. The 14-in-1 design of this multi-cooker makes it quite the versatile appliance to have in your kitchen this holiday season. You’ll find that it’s not only a pressure cooker, but also steamer, air fryer, dehydrator, sous vide, slow cooker, and much more. Regardless of what meal you’re preparing over the next few weeks, Ninja’s latest Foodie is bound to help take your cooking abilities to the next level. On top of that, it only needs the included SmartLid to do all of its functions, meaning you won’t have multiple lids to store for various cooking techniques. Head below for more.

We’re also tracking the Ninja Foodi Smart XL 8-quart Pressure Cooker Steam Fryer with SmartLid and Thermometer (OL701) at $251.99 shipped. Down from $350, this is within $2 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Offering essentially the same function as the Foodie above, you’ll find this model sports a larger 8-quart design over the 6.5-quarts you’ll find in today’s lead deal. In addition to that, Ninja also includes a thermometer in the package so you can monitor the internal temperature of whatever’s being cooked, alerting you to the moment it’s ready to eat.

Don’t forget that Walmart’s doorbuster 8-quart Instant Pot deal is back again for just $59, giving you a budget-focused pressure cooker setup. On top of that, we have additional Instant Pot deals available from $100, so be sure to give our roundup a look for all the ways you can save.

More on the Ninja Foodie:

NINJA FOODI PRESSURE COOKER STEAM FRYER: Large capacity with the ability to pressure cook, air fry, and SteamCrisp – all under one SmartLid.

SMARTLID SLIDER: Slide to unlock 3 cooking modes and 14 cooking functions all under one lid.

STEAMCRISP TECHNOLOGY: Steam and crisp at the same time for faster, juicier, crispier results* without drying out. (*Vs. Ninja Foodi OL501 in dry mode only).

REVERSIBLE RACK: Stainless-steel reversible rack allows you to steam, broil, and increase cooking capacity for 1-touch, 2-layer meals.

