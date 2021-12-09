Put some Pokémon cards under the tree with an all-time low on the Chilling Reign booster box

If you’re looking to put some Pokémon cards under the Christmas tree come the end of the month, Amazon is here to help you out with the lowest price yet on one of the latest TCG expansions. Right now, you can score the Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield Chilling Reign Booster Box for $104.99 shipped. Normally fetching $145, we’ve seen this one trend around $120 elsewhere with today’s offer marking a new all-time low at Amazon. The Pokémon Chilling Reign Booster Box includes 36 of the new packs, each of which comes with 10 cards. There are a total of 198 possible cards from the new collection, which focuses around different Pokémon from the Galar region and greater Sword and Shield titles. Head below for more.

Some of the highlights throughout the Chilling Reign Pokémon collection include an all-new VMAX version of Blaziken to go alongside Galarian forms of all three Legendary Birds. That’s alongside full art reprints of some classics and secret rare cards, amongst all of the typical commons. Today’s discount brings the price down to $4 per pack, too. So whether you’re looking to disperse some cards to multiple people on your list or just complete a collection, Amazon has you covered without having to worry about stock shortages and the like at physical retail locations.

But then be sure to catch up on all of the new festive drops found in the annual Pokémon holiday collection. With plenty of ways to catch the holiday spirit, you’ll find some notable new Christmas sweaters (that are super comfy if I can chime in with some personal experience) as well as wintery plush and even a decorative wreath. Check out all of the details in our coverage right here.

Pokémon Chilling Reign Booster Box features:

Discover Pokémon from the frozen lands with Pokémon Trading Card Game: Sword & Shield—Chilling Reign! Inspired by The Crown Tundra expansion for the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield video games, this expansion includes over 190 cards to collect, including the Pokémon TCG debut of Ice Rider Calyrex VMAX and Shadow Rider Calyrex VMAX!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!