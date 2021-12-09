Add SiriusXM’s Tour Radio with 360L to you car for road trips at $90, or get it installed for $115

Amazon is offering the SiriusXM Tour Radio with 360L and Vehicle Kit for $89.99 shipped. If you’d rather have the unit installed, Best Buy has it on sale today with GeekSquad install for $114.99 shipped. Normally up to $150, and still going for as much direct from SiriusXM, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. SiriusXM is quite nice if you have an upcoming road trip planned. Sure, streaming music is great, but if you run into a dead zone or just want to shake things up it’s not always ideal. With SiriusXM, you’ll have essentially nationwide coverage of the same stations to enjoy without having to constantly search for a new one as you go from city to city. Today’s deal gives you the ability to combine both satellite and streaming with SiriusXM’s 360L technology, enjoying over 300 channels in your car or through the app. On top of that, you can hook it up to your car’s radio via Bluetooth or FM with an optional adapter, and it ships with a 3-month trial of Sirius. Head below for more.

Something to keep in mind with SiriusXM is the monthly access fee. While you’re getting three months free, eventually you’ll have to start paying. If you’d rather avoid that entirely, those who have an Amazon Prime account automatically have access to Amazon Music. This service delivers ad-free streaming of over 2 million songs at no additional charge outside of your base Prime membership. It’s a great alternative for those who just don’t want to spend the extra cash to listen to music, now that most highways have great coverage for streaming on-the-go.

Are you planning on hitting the road this winter? If so, keep one of Anker’s portable projectors in the trunk for impromptu movie nights. Pricing starts at $200 and there are various models on sale today. With built-in batteries and onboard streaming technology, you’ll easily be able to start playing just about any movie wherever you are, so long as you have it downloaded or an offline way to play, that is.

More on the SiriusXM Tour Radio:

SIRIUSXM WITH 360L: Transform your listening experience with our exclusive 360L technology. Combining satellite and streaming, receive personalization and access to most SiriusXM channels. Get recommendations curated just “For You” based on your history.

3 MONTHS FREE: The Tour Radio includes 3 months free Platinum service with subscription. Listen to 300+ channels in your car or on the app. When calling to activate, mention “Never Miss a Beat.” A 15 dollar activation fee and credit card required.

ADVANCED FEATURES: Listeners can Create Pandora Stations. Speak into the microphone for Voice Search and Tuning. Get Real-Time Sports Updates with Home and Away Broadcast Feeds, Access On Demand Content, and 100+ Xtra Channels. *Vehicle or Mobile Phone WIFI Hotspot required for vehicle use, home WIFI needed for home use.

