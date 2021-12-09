SKIL’s 12V brushless drill/driver falls to new Amazon low at just $40 (Reg. $70)

Amazon is offering the SKIL PWRCore 12V Brushless 1/2-inch Drill/Driver for $39.99 shipped. Down from $70, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This kit offers everything you need to get started with DIY projects, including the 12V PWRCore drill/driver, a 2Ah battery, and charger. The drill is compact in size making it both lightweight and easy to use in tighter spaces. There’s also onboard speed control so you can really dial in the perfect setting for whatever you’re drilling or driving at the time. Note: While this drill/driver likely won’t arrive before Christmas, ordering now locks in the discounted rate. Head below for more.

Update 12/9 @ 4:00 PM: Amazon is offering the BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Impact Driver Kit for $49 shipped. Down from $63, today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked in the past few months.

You could save some cash by opting for BLACK+DECKER’s 5.5A corded electric drill instead. Coming in at $30 shipped on Amazon, not only does it save you $10 but also delivers more power at the same time. The downside here is that it’s corded and not cordless, meaning you’ll have to stay plugged into the wall in order for the drill to function.

Don’t forget that we’re currently tracking multiple SKIL combo kits on sale up to 49% off, as well as the 5-tool kit discounted from $94. In addition to these deals, you won’t want to miss out on the other deals that we have in our tools guide for additional ways to save this holiday season.

More on the SKIL PWRCore 12V Brushless Drill/Driver:

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO GET STARTED—Cordless drill set comes with one PWR Core 12 2. 0Ah Lithium Battery and Standard Charger.

Longer run time & battery LIFE—Industry leading PWRCore 12 Lithium battery technology wraps Each cell with cooling material to keep the battery powering on for 25% longer run time and 2x battery life.

Compact SIZE—The digital Brushless motor provides compact, lightweight power.

EASY TO GET STARTED—Save time on bit changes with a Hybrid Chuck by inserting a bit without tightening the chuck.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!