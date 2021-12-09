Save nearly 40% on Yummly’s Wireless Magnetic Smart Meat Thermometer at $80 shipped

Amazon is now offering the Yummly Wireless Smart Meat Thermometer for $79.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $130, this is nearly 40% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. While we have seen it go for less a couple times, those were limited time sales much earlier in the year. And if you’re looking for a premium gift for the grilling aficionado on your list this year, the Yummly is a great option (along with everything you’ll find in Patrick’s 2021 BBQ gift picks roundup). This is a high-end, leave-in thermometer for getting the perfect cook with a completely wireless setup including an elegant magnetic charging dock (for the fridge). A long-distance 150-foot Bluetooth connection, everything can be controlled from the companion app alongside assisted cooking programs, timers, and more. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Best Buy.

If you would prefer to go with a far more affordable option with less bells and whistles, take a look at the $15 ThermoPro TP03 Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer. Or better yet, go with the deal we have live on Govee’s Bluetooth meat thermometer at $9.50 with up to 40% in savings.

Speaking of grilling deals and the like, Char-Broil’s 2-burner TRU-Infrared grill is on sale from $220 right now alongside the Ninja Smart Indoor Grill. But you’ll definitely want to swing by our aforementioned grilling gift guide for some fresh new ideas and top picks for the barbecue master on your list this year alongside all of the deals you’ll find waiting for you in our home goods guide right here.

More on the Yummly Wireless Smart Meat Thermometer:

Get the results you want every time with the wireless meat thermometer. Choose your preferred doneness, adjust cooking settings, and track your cooking remotely with your smartphone or tablet using the free Yummly app. The preset programs for meat, fish, and poultry eliminate the guesswork, while the timers and alerts let you be confident in your cooking even when you’re multitasking.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!