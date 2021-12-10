Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Catan Classic, NeuralCam Night Mode, more

It’s time to cap off the work week with all of Friday’s best deals on Mac and iOS apps. But whatever you do, run over to our Apple AirPods 3 post to score the best deal ever first (with shipping by Christmas), as well as this morning’s offer on the latest Apple TV 4K and Woot’s 1-day Apple Watch and iPhone sale from $160. As for the app deals, highlights of today’s collection include titles like Catan Classic, My Child Lebensborn, NeuralCam Night Mode & AI Cam, and Pixelmator Pro, among others. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best deals on Mac and iOS apps.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Photo Widget – Picture Widgets: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Epica 2 Pro – monster camera: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: 7 Minute TV Workout: FREE (Reg. $2)

iPhone: Catan Classic: $1 (Reg. $5)

iPad: Catan Classic HD: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: My Child Lebensborn: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: BFT – Bear Focus Timer: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Forecast Now+ $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: NeuralCam Night Mode & AI Cam: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Indie App Santa – 24-days of FREE iOS apps and deals

Mac: Pro Paint – Filter, Image and Photo Editor: FREE (Reg. $10)

Mac: Pixelmator Pro: $20 (Reg. $40)

Today’s best game deals: Kena Bridge of Spirits $28, Battlefield 2042 $34, much more

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: The Great Coffee App: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: mySolar – Build your Planets: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor Portal: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Inner World: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: DayGram – One line a day diary: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Cosmic Frontline AR: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Book of Demons: Tablet Edition: $5 (Reg. $10)

More on Catan Classic:

True to the original game, you can compete with up to four players for the most settlements, the longest roads and the largest army. You can trade with each other and claim the precious land with all its resources. The game allows you to challenge other Catan fans online via cross-platform multiplayer to prove your strategy skills or play against the AI: Various computer opponents, each with their own individual characteristics, will prove themselves worthy competitors: the pirate Jean, who knows no compromise, Vincent the merchant, who never allows himself to be cheated, Sean the knight, who takes what is rightfully his…

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!