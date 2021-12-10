Official Disney holiday event now live from $10: Throw blankets, pajamas, collectibles, more

Disney throw blankets, pajama sets for the whole family, plushies, collectibles and more are all on tap in the latest sale event at the official Disney online shop. As part of its 12 Days of Magical Deals sale, we are now tracking a host of wonderful gift options and items to complete your collection starting from just $10 with free shipping on orders over $75 using code SHIPMAGIC at checkout. No imitations or low quality knock-offs here, just pure Disney gear straight from the Magic Kingdom to grace your Christmas tree and more this year. Head below for a closer look.

Disney throw blankets, pajamas, collectibles, plushies, and more

This portion of the 12 Days of Magical Deals sale will wrap tomorrow before Dinsey undoubtedly continues on with its pre-Christmas price drops. Although it is worth noting that all orders placed on December 17 will arrive by December 24, 2021 with the FREE standard shipping code above.

While it’s hard to go wrong here with deals starting from $10, some standouts would have to be the gorgeous and luxurious Disney throw blankets. The Mickey Mouse Icon Tufted Throw, for example, is now listed at $56, down from the regular $75 for one of the lowest prices we have tracked. This creamy off-white throw features a nice Mickey outline alongside tufted corners with a soft knit fabric made entirely of “cozy” cotton. Just about any fan of the Magical Kingdom will love to unwrap this one this year. Rated 4+ stars and more details below.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s 12 Days of Magical Deals at the official Disney shop right now before the sale shuts down tomorrow.

You’ll want to browse our coverage of Oprah’s Favorite Things list for more gift ideas, but while we are talking Disney, here’s our hands-on review of the must-have, life-size Baby Yoda. Miraculously still on sale at the lowest price ever, you still have a chance to blow everyone’s mind on Christmas morning with a full life-size rendition of the most adorable character from The Mandalorian.

More on the Mickey Mouse Icon Disney throw blankets:

Snuggle into the softness of this cozy all-cotton throw featuring a tufted Mickey Mouse icon…Throw blanket…Features tufted Mickey Mouse icon and design accents… Soft knit fabric…100% cotton…50- x 60-inches.

