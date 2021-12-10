It’s hard to beat iClever’s 12-Outlet/4-USB Surge Protector at $14 (New low, 36% off)

Thousandshores Inc (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the iClever 12-Outlet/4-USB Surge Protector for $13.99 Prime shipped once the on-page 30% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. For comparison, you would usually need to spend $22 which means that this deal provides over 36% in total savings. You’ll also be cashing in on a new all-time low. Put power struggles to bed once and for all with iClever’s expansive surge protector. It boasts 4200 Joules of surge protection, 12 outlets, and four 2.4A USB ports. I have picked up a couple of these now and have nothing but nice things to say. Best of all, the value is pretty much impossible to beat across reputable brands like Anker and others.

If you’re simply in need of a couple more outlets, check out GE’s wall tap at under $4 Prime shipped. It turns one into three and only costs a fraction of the deal above. Bear in mind that not only will you forfeit an abundance of outlets, but also integrated USB ports. That being said, this solution is a handy one that most households will quickly find a use for.

Speaking of power, did you see that Anker’s new Nano Pro USB-C chargers are discounted as low as $17? These pave the way for quickly charging a smartphone or two at the best pricing we have tracked. Be sure to also check out today’s batch of smartphone accessory discounts that kick off from $8.

iClever 12-Outlet/4-USB Surge Protector features:

Designed with 6 regular Outlets & 6 widely spaced Outlets & 4 USB ports (1875W / 15A) with 6.6ft extra long extension cord. This power strip surge protector can function as an excellent power station for 12 AC-powered devices and 4 USB devices simultaneously, and still protect them and your family from more potential electrical risk.

Built-in 4 USB ports with SmartID technology (each port 5V/max 2.4A), it will detect your devices automatically and deliver the fastest charge speed. This power strip flat plug can charge up to 4 USB devices Charge at the same time! 4 USB ports (total 5V / 4.8A / 24W) can charge almost any USB device

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!