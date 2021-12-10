Pick up four powerful video and photo apps by Movavi for just $79 (Reg. $219)

From editing your next YouTube video to converting ripped DVD movies, Movavi has a tool for pretty much any multimedia task. The Essential 2022 Movavi Multimedia Software Bundle brings together four of the best apps from this developer, and it’s now only $79 (Reg. $219) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Whether you prefer working with still or moving images, good software can make a huge difference to your creative workflow.

Over the past 17 years, Movavi has been one of the leading lights in this field, providing powerful tools at reasonable prices. With this bundle, you get four of the best apps they make.

Movavi Video Editor Plus 22 leads the way, helping you cut and splice footage at lightning speed. Rated at 4.8 out of 5 stars on G2 and Capterra, this app is really easy to master and it has powerful features like Chroma Key.

Need to switch an existing video to a different format? Movavi Video Converter Premium 22 lets you complete the process with simple drag-and- drop controls. According to TechRadar, it has “resolved the file incompatibility issues of 97% of users.”

The bundle also offers Movavi Picverse, an AI-powered photo editor with facial recognition, loads of retouching options, and cloud sync. Plus, you can record better tutorials and gameplay videos with Movavi Screen Recorder 22.

All four of these apps are available in Windows and Mac versions, and the deal includes lifetime updates.

Order now for just $79 to get the Movavi software at 64% off MSRP.

