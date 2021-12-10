Samsung’s 55-inch Alexa 4K Smart TV hits new low at $800 + $400 Amazon credit on 85-inch

Amazon is now offering the 55-inch Samsung Q70A Series 4K QLED Smart TV for $799.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. Originally $1,098 and fetching closer to $1,000 these days, this is at least $200 off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low (including Black Friday), and the best price we can find. While we have seen it go for less up front, Amazon is offering a $400 credit on the 85-inch model with code 5P9VVYGVL299 right now if you’re looking to go big here. This is a Quantum HDR 4K 2160p panel with Alexa and Google Assistant voice command support, direct access to thousands of apps and streaming services, and a 120Hz refresh rate. It carries four HDMI ports, a pair of USB jacks, built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and optical audio, among other things. This 2021 model is rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Best Buy. More details below.

Another place to find huge price drops on TVs ahead of the big day this year is in our holiday 4K TV deal roundup. With models starting from $279 and up to $1,450 in savings to be had, you’ll find loads of LG OLED models. plenty of options in that 65- to 75-inch sweet spot, and more affordable panels with Android operating systems for direct access to streaming services, and much more. Be sure to browse through our master roundup before you drop any cash down this year to ensure you’re getting the best price.

But one standout offer you’ll want to take a look at is this still live holiday offer on the 65-inch Samsung AirPlay 2 4K HDR Smart TV for $498 shipped. This is essentially Walmart’s doorbuster holiday offer and a far more affordable option by comparison to today’s all-time low Samsung deal above. All of the details are right here.

More on the Samsung Q70A Series 4K QLED Smart TV:

4K UPSCALING: Whatever you watch, the Quantum Processor 4K transforms it to 4K with machine learning-based AI. Speaker Type: 2CH

SMOOTH MOTION: Action movies, sports and games look fluid up to 4K at 120Hz with Motion Xcelerator Turbo+

DYNAMIC CONTRAST: See bold detail delivered by dedicated warm and cool Dual LED backlights that adjust in real time

A BILLION BRILLIANT COLORS: Enjoy vivid, lifelike color, regardless of brightness from 100% Color Volume* with Quantum Dot

