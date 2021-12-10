Score Amazon lows on Ring Video Doorbells starting at $42 (Save up to 30%)

Amazon now offers the Ring Video Doorbell 3 for $139.99 shipped. Returning to the all-time low set just once before this year, today’s offer enters in place of the Black Friday discount that never came in order to save you 22% from the usual $180 price tag. Employing a battery-powered design to help keep an eye on package deliveries through the rest of the holiday shipping season, Ring Video Doorbell 3 packs a 1080p sensor and all of the Alexa integration you’d expect. Sporting improved motion alerts as well as the added benefit of Amazon’s recent Privacy Zones features, there’s also dual band Wi-Fi support to round out the package. You can also learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

A more affordable way to get in on the front porch protection would be going with the latest wired Ring Video Doorbell. Also currently on sale at Amazon, this is matching the all-time low with a drop to $41.99 from its usual $60 price tag. This more affordable offering delivers 1080p feeds and the usual Alexa integration, as well as motion alerts and integration with the larger Ring ecosystem. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look at all of the details.

Though if you’re more partial to the features over on Google’s side of things, right now we’re tracking some notable discounts on first-party Assistant-enabled feature. Headlining is the new Nest Video Doorbell (Battery), which arrives at an all-time low of $130. That’s alongside both indoor and outdoor Nest cameras starting at $80.

Ring Video Doorbell 3 features:

1080p HD video doorbell that lets you see, hear, and speak to anyone from the Ring app. Adjust motion zones, customize privacy settings, and enjoy dual-band Wi-Fi. Receive mobile notifications when your doorbell is pressed or detects motion. Powered by a removable rechargeable battery pack or existing doorbell wires. Sets up easily with the Ring app and included mounting tools.

